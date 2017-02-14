Clothesline Project In St. Ansgar

ST.ANSGAR, Iowa – Despite the warmer temperatures, it is still winter and when the cold returns those living in one local community will have a place to go to get some winter gear for free.

Mindi Vervaecke’s office over looks Central Park in Mason City.

Months ago, she watched people come there donating winter clothing to give to those in need.

It was then that Vervaecke decided she would get a group of people together in St. Ansgar to set up a clothing line at the community park.

There donations have been hung and can be picked up by anyone who needs a hat, gloves or a scarf.

“And especially in St. Ansgar it’s a small town, we don’t have Goodwill, Salvation Army, Affordables so this is an access point where they don’t even have to travel to purchase it,” says Vervaecke.

Vervaecke says they plan to leave the clothing line up until spring.