Collective bargaining debate continues

KIMT News 3 – Republican lawmakers want to approve a bill that eliminates most collective bargaining rights. That plan impacts public workers across the entire state. Lawmakers in both the House and Senate discussed the issue Tuesday.

Monday night hundreds of workers gathered at the Capitol in Des Moines. The legislation would change the way unions and public employees can negotiate their contracts. They wouldn’t be able to bargain on issues other than base wages. Currently they can bargain for things like grievances, health care and more.

One attorney says it would make public employment similar to at-will employment.

“There would be an offer and they would either be an acceptance or decline of the offer,” attorney Joel Yunek said. “It would be far more traditional than a collection of people, a collection bargaining for the group as a whole.”

If you’re wondering why the proposal in the first place, lawmakers are looking to return control to local officials like school boards and city councils. Public safety workers like policemen and firefighters under the current bill would still have the opportunity to bargain for more than just wages.