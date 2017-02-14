Dann Sentenced to 10 years for kidnapping

GARNER, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of kidnapping and torturing his wife had his day in court Tuesday.

In October of last year, police say Randy Dann allegedly bound his wife with zip ties and assaulted her for several hours. When confronted by law enforcement, police say Dann barricaded himself inside the home. As soon as Dann told, the judge he was guilty of third degree kidnapping, emotions consumed him.

Dann filed an Alford plea Monday, which means he never admitted guilt, but believed there was enough evidence to convict him. In court Tuesday, he told Judge Colleen Weiland that he is guilty of the crime. Weiland asked him several times if he understood that he was admitting guilt and Dann confirmed that he knew.

As he wiped tears away, Weiland sentenced him to serve 10 years in prison. Moments before he was sentenced, a letter his wife wrote was read out loud.

“The smallest sounds scare me and I have no trust in other people. I am now on medications for depression just so I can make it through each day,” the letter read.

While being sentenced to 10 years in prison, the judge did say he could go on parole while serving his time.