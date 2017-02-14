Destructive bug continues to spread through Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in two more counties.

That means the destructive insect which kills ash trees is now present in 41 Iowa counties in the southern, central, eastern and northeastern parts of the state. The latest finds were in Bellevue in Jackson County and Marquette in Clayton County.

“Increased woodpecker damage is what brought awareness to these recent finds,” said Mike Kintner, Iowa EAB and gypsy moth coordinator. “Whether it is during the dormant or growing season, evidence of an EAB attack can be noticed throughout the calendar year.”

Officials say the ash borer has spread to 29 states since it first appeared in Michigan in 2002. It is commonly spread when firewood is transported from one location to another.

Trees attacked by EAB usually died within two to four years.