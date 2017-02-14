Dodge Center woman hurt in crash

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – A Dodge County woman has been hurt in a two-vehicle collision.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it occurred around 9:30 am Tuesday on Highway 57 in Goodhue County at the intersection with County Road 12.

75-year-old Selmer Allen Syverson of Kenyon was driving east and 44-year-old Kristy Lavonne Iverson of Dodge Center was driving north. The State Patrol says Syverson stopped at the stop sign, then pulled into the intersection and was hit by Iverson.

Iverson suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury. She was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Syverson was apparently unharmed.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office assisted as the scene. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.