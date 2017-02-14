Drastic reduction in people applying for teaching jobs

AUSTIN, Minn.- School leaders in Austin are speaking out after seeing a drastic reduction in the number of people applying for job openings.

Mark Raymond is the Director of Human Resources at the Austin Public School District. Currently all positions are filled for this school year, but he says they’re not see many applicants for openings in the 2017 school year.

“What’s happening in most school districts now a days is that the number of applicants is decreasing than what it used to be 5 and 10 years ago,” said Raymond. “Well even really 3 years ago too.”

Raymond says lower salary offers play a role in the shortage.

“I’d love to get them more money, but I’m not sure I’m going to attract better people just because of that,” said Raymond.

Pacelli catholic School is Austin is seeing a shortage of qualified substitute teachers.

“We have a small group of very faithful substitute teachers, but they aren’t always open either,” said Jean McDermott, Principal at Pacelli. “So if we have more than one or two teachers gone it is very difficult for us to secure a substitute teacher that is actually certified in the area we want them to teach.”

The shortage of teacher applications can also be because of the location.

It’s is a little more difficult to get teachers to come here,” said McDermott. “Often times we’ll get brand new out of school teachers and then they’ll remain with us until they get tenure or until they find something that pays a little more or somewhere closer to a metro area. Not very often do they want to live in rural Minnesota”

Raymond says the academic community needs to do more to get young adults interested in teaching.

“We need to treat people better,” said Raymond. “We need to find other ways to motivate people into the area of education by building culture and having an environment where they want to be involved in it.”

He also says districts really struggle to fill positions teaching home economics and art because not many college graduates have specialized in those fields.