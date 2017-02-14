Fillmore County student meets Minnesota Senator

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
Senator Klobuchar meets with the National FFA Officer Team. From left to right: Trey Elizondo, David Townsend, Valerie Earley, Senator Klobuchar, DeShawn Blanding, Ashley Willits, and Victoria Harris.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar met Tuesday with the National Officer Team of the FFA.

The students were in our nation’s capitol to talk with members of Congress about the upcoming Farm Bill and youth involvement in agriculture.  A member of the team is Central Region Vice President Valerie Early from Wykoff.

“Minnesota is one of the largest agriculture states in the nation,” said Klobuchar.  “The next generation’s participation in programs like FFA is essential to the future of American agriculture. I’m encouraged to see talented students like Valerie and each member of the National FFA Officer Team in leadership roles.”

