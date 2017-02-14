Floyd County debates resolution on CAFOs

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – It was a packed room in Floyd County this morning as the board of supervisors debated a resolution to ask for changes to the master matrix system.

The supervisors were debating the benefits of the master matrix system. That system scores confinement operations on their plans when looking at constructing new buildings. However, the board believes the system is failing to protect the air, water, health and quality of life of citizens in the county.

“We don’t believe a confinement should be cited adjacent to an already impaired waterway when we don’t have any more input on karst topography,” Supervisor Mark Kuhn said.

The resolution that passed this morning is petitioning the Governor and state legislature to address the board’s concerns and ask for new legislation to be adopted relating to the master matrix system.