Golden Apple: Jared Eastvold

GLENVILLE, Minn. – Over the past twenty years, Jared Eastvold has been a music teacher.

For the past seven years he has been teaching students at Glenville – Emmons Schools and revamped the entire music department.

“I would have to say Mr. Eastvold has put his whole heart into this music program and the band has grown tremendously,” says Lisa Durby, 5th grade teacher.

Eastvold credits a former teacher for inspiring him to pursue this career path.

“I wanted to teach music because you have the potential to influence students’ lives and actually I wanted to teach at a small school,” says Eastvold.

Supportive staff and faculty help make the job easier for those who teach here.

“I think between colleagues it’s important as well to honor the people that you work with every day because you know the time that they put into it,” says Durby.

Eastvold teaches elementary, middle and high school students.

“I like the different aspects of teaching because it’s a lot of variety,” says Eastvold.

And his goal is to make sure each student is impacted one note at time.

“I think it’s important that the students enjoy music because if they don’t enjoy it they won’t have no desire to want to learn about the music,” says Eastvold.