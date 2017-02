MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

33-year-old Toleka Jeanette Juenger of Mason City will now be sentenced on March 20 in Cerro Gordo County District Court. Authorities say she had a little over 14 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia in her possession when she was in Mason City on September 8, 2016.