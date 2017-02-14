Guilty plea in North Iowa chase

MIKE BUNGE
Danny Belcher
Danny Belcher

MASON CITY, Iowa – One of the people arrested after a chase through Cerro Gordo County is pleading guilty.

On Tuesday, 45-year-old Danny Belcher of Rockwell entered guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and eluding.  He is due to be sentenced on March 20.

Danny Belcher and 41-year-old Vanessa Belcher, also of Rockwell, were arrested after an attempted traffic stop on January 21 turned into a pursuit that ended in a field.

Vanessa Belcher has not yet entered a plea to charges of possession of marijuana and a controlled substance violence.

Vanessa Belcher
Vanessa Belcher

