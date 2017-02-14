Ice arrives, but will it stick around?

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of this area’s biggest events during the winter is about to kick off but the concern remains, how much ice will there be for SocialIce.

On Tuesday crews from across the area arrived at the Peace Plaza in Rochester with boxes with big blocks of ice inside of them. We are told this year, because of the warmer temperatures starting the week, crews have to work at night and in the early morning to carve the art pieces. Officials also mention they will be using dry ice to try and keep the sculptures as frozen as possible leading up to Thursday’s event start.