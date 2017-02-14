Job club helps employers meet future workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The area job market continues to be strong and in Rochester a workforce development company is bringing job seekers and employers closer together.

Each Tuesday the Workforce Development Center in Rochester hosts what they call “job club”. It consists of some local businesses, on Tuesday it happened to be Mayo Clinic and Hormel Foods, giving advice to job seekers and letting them know what openings they have. One of the biggest keys to this meeting is talking about the do’s and dont’s when getting a job. Officials say the number one issue they see is people not being able to describe their skills.

Here’s some upcoming job events:

Wednesday, March 1: Retail, Customer Service

Tuesday, March 14: Construction

Thursday, April 6: Healthcare

All of those will be held in Rochester.