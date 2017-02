MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea has been entered for an alleged ambush attack at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

50-year-old Misti Lynn Thoe of Mason City is charged with willful injury causing serious injury. She’s accused of waiting for another woman to exit the courthouse on January 19 and then smashing her head into the concrete corner of the building.

Thoe’s trial has been scheduled for April 18.