Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Grant presented to Olmsted Co. Public Health

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The excitement is already building for Super Bowl LII which will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Those tasked with planning the major event want to make sure the entire state feels apart of it. So for the next 52 weeks, the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will be going around the state awarding communities with Legacy Grants.

On Tuesday, they came to Rochester to present a grant to Olmsted County Public Health. The $50,280 grant will help fund a mobile playground, which will be a trailer filled with interactive games and activities that will travel around the community. Students from Longfellow Elementary even got to vote on what they would like to see the mobile playground include.

The Vice President of Legacy and Community Partnerships for the host committee, Dana Nelson, says the grants are a way to invest in the health and wellness of kids and families throughout the state.

Several local leaders were on hand for the check presentation and program on Tuesday including Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede. Brede joked that with this being the 52nd Super Bowl and Hwy 52 connecting Rochester to Minneapolis, that the grant should have been for $52,000. While the comment drew laughter from the crowd, Nelson told us that they would make it happen.

“I love Mayor Brede, he’s an incredible public servant and he made the point that it should be for $52,000,” she explains. “The grant is $50,280 so I think we’ll round up and make sure it’s $52,000 for Rochester.”

The mobile playground will be made possible through a partnership with Rochester Parks and Recreation.