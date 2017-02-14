National recall on metal benches sold at Target

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
bench3

WASHINGTON, DC – Target is recalling metal patio benches because they could collapse.

About 1,300 of the Threshold patio benches were sold nationwide, both individually and as part of a six-piece dining set.  Target has received six reports of the benches collapsing, one time leading to a knee injury.

If you purchased one of these benches, you are asked to return it to any Target store for a full refund.  If you bought it as part of a dining set, the other pieces are still considered safe.

This recall covers the items below:

Name                                                                       Model Number              Bench Size

Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base Bench  009-00-3894  56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H)

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set-Turquoise  009-00-2005  56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H)

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set-Seafoam  009-00-2006  56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H)

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Orange  009-00-2007  56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H)

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Green  009-00-2008  56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H)

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Navy  009-00-4568  56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H)

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Tan  009-00-4573  56.875” (L) x 17.625” (W) x 18” (H)

bench1

bench2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s