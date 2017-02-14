National recall on metal benches sold at Target

WASHINGTON, DC – Target is recalling metal patio benches because they could collapse.

About 1,300 of the Threshold patio benches were sold nationwide, both individually and as part of a six-piece dining set. Target has received six reports of the benches collapsing, one time leading to a knee injury.

If you purchased one of these benches, you are asked to return it to any Target store for a full refund. If you bought it as part of a dining set, the other pieces are still considered safe.

This recall covers the items below:

Name Model Number Bench Size

Threshold Aluminum Top/Steel X Base Bench 009-00-3894 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set-Turquoise 009-00-2005 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set-Seafoam 009-00-2006 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Orange 009-00-2007 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Green 009-00-2008 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Navy 009-00-4568 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)

Threshold Mayhew 6 piece Wicker Dining Set- Tan 009-00-4573 56.875” (L) x 17.625” x 18” (H)