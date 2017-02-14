Not guilty plea to Mason City child abuse charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A southern Minnesota woman is pleading not guilty to abusing a child in North Iowa.

30-year-old Tawny Symonds of Wells, MN has entered not guilty pleas to 2nd degree sex abuse, assault with an object and child endangerment. The alleged victim is a child under the age of three at a Mason City home where Symonds operated an in-home daycare.

An investigation by the Mason City Police Department and the Iowa Department of Human Services says the alleged crimes happened in February 2016.

Symonds trial has been scheduled for April 4 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.