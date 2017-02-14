Pacelli Men’s A Capella group is singing around town today

AUSTIN, Minn.- The Pacelli Men’s A Capella group sang their way into the hearts of many today.

One of their stops was at Elrod Dentistry where they sang to staff members.

Normally they sing Irish Folk songs for St. Patrick’s Day, but this year they wanted to help spread the love.

“We really care about the community is what this means for me,” said Cole Ethan, Senior at Pacelli High School. ‘We care about the community because we’re willing to get out there to do stuff for them like this.”

They were set to sing at 30 locations today.