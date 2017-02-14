Plymouth woman pleads not guilty to reduced drug charge

Published: Updated:
Jamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is pleading not guilty to a much less serious charge than what she was arrested for.

24-year-old Jamie Lynn Johnson of Plymouth has entered a not guilty plea to failure to affix a drug tax stamp and is set to stand trial on April 11 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.  When she was arrested on January 27, however, Johnson was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A State Trooper says when he stopped for Johnson’s car broken down on Highway 65, he found she had a methamphetamine pipe and 15 pills of ecstasy in her possession.

