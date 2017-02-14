MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s Valentine’s Day and love is in the air. Dozens of singing valentines were delivered by Newman Catholic students.

Gene Kleinow set one up for his wife Agnes. He also gave out roses to all the women who were enjoying lunch at the Manor retirement home.

“I think they loved it and it’s too bad there aren’t more men like him because I’m sure the ladies here loved it,” Agnes said.

Agnes and Gene have been married for 57 years. Agnes says after all these years she didn’t need a present but was very surprised and thankful for the serenade.