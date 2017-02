ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man is pleading guilty to arson.

32-year-old Nathan Elliot Nolan of Hartland was arrested after he allegedly set the back deck of a home on fire in Albert Lea on June 13, 2016. He entered a guilty plea Tuesday to 3rd degree arson – causing less than $1,000 in property damage.

Nolan’s sentencing is scheduled for May 11.