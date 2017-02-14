Special Report: How To Heal A Broken Heart

BRITT, Iowa – On March 27th 2015, Lana Trunkhill lost her husband due to a heart attack.

After a year of searching for answers and feeling depressed she decided it was time to seek professional help from Senior Life Solutions in Britt.

“Honestly, if I hadn’t come to Senior Life Solutions I’d probably be still sitting in my living room doing nothing, says Trunkhill.

When I sat down and spoke to Lana and asked her what she did to get through the pain, she explained it’s the happy memories that helped her along the way.

“Laughter is a good way to heal the heart, but it takes time to make everything smooth out to go on and after joining Senior Life Solutions by the way which really means “Seniors Like Smiles” I came to know the other members as family and we’ve laughed at silly jokes and things we’ve done and we’ve cried when one of us is hurting,” says Trunkhill.

She also enjoys hobbies such as writing, coloring, baking and listening to music.

Which is what Program Therapist Amy Abels says is one of the most important components in the program.

“We encourage our patients to get out and socialize as much as possible in community activities, within the church community and things that they enjoy to get them out of the house. A lot of our patients actually have become close and they get to get outside of our groups which is nice because they have the opportunity to connect and decrease their isolation,” says Abels.

At Senior Life Solutions health professionals say the effects of losing a loved one can range from depression, loss of appetite, changes in sleep routines and agitation.

That’s when something called “Broken Heart Syndrome” can come into play.

“Anytime we have a significant stress in our life, if we lose a loved one severe grieving anxiety depression our body releases some hormones called Catecholamine’s that can cause an increase in heart rate and increase in blood pressure,” says Frohling.

Dr. Ami Frohling also says it’s important to monitor your stress levels to decrease your chances of “Broken Heart Syndrome” which can occur during a severe grief episode.

“The risk of a heart attack after a severe grief episode if it’s within the first 24 hours is actually 21 times your normal risk is within the 24 hours and then it decreases over time.”

As for Trunkhill, she says being open with her family and getting help early was the best decision she has made.

“But like I said still when you go home the house is empty, but it’s not as bad anymore as going home to an empty house because when I get home I can think about the things that we did in class or some of the other things that I think about that maybe we can do.”