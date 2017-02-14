Spring Valley woman drives into the back of a semi

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
Minnesota State Patrol

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car rear-ended a semi in Olmsted County Tuesday morning, injuring one person.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi driven by 51-year-old David William Lewis of Marquette, Wisconsin was stopped at a red light on northbound Highway 63 when it was struck from behind by the car driven by 31-year-old Michelle Marie Lecy of Spring Valley.

Lecy suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury.  She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.  Lewis was apparently unharmed.

The State Patrol says the collision happened around 11 am in High Forest Township.  Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s