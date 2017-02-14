Spring Valley woman drives into the back of a semi

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car rear-ended a semi in Olmsted County Tuesday morning, injuring one person.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi driven by 51-year-old David William Lewis of Marquette, Wisconsin was stopped at a red light on northbound Highway 63 when it was struck from behind by the car driven by 31-year-old Michelle Marie Lecy of Spring Valley.

Lecy suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Lewis was apparently unharmed.

The State Patrol says the collision happened around 11 am in High Forest Township. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.