Teenagers struggle with depression, especially girls

MASON CITY, Iowa – When you think about depression the face of an adult may come to mind.

But studies are finding that there are a growing number of teens who are struggling with the brain disorder.

According to a study in the journal Pediatrics, social media may be to blame for the rise of depression among teenagers.

And girls are experiencing more depressive episodes than their male counterparts which they say is due to cyber-bullying and unrealistic images of women.

The journal observed hundreds of thousands of teens and found that the rise of social media use was the culprit in teenage girls feeling more depressed more often.

School counselors in our area tell us they have many different methods of helping students cope with depressive behavior and seek to promote a healthy self confidence for all students.

“A skill that we work on especially with females is just a confidence thing so we work on how can you be confident, how can we work on your self-esteem what are some ways that we can practice that,” says Katie Fistler, counselor at Mason City Alternative School. “And so we practice that here in my office and then we put it into real life situations and we try it with friends in classes here at school.”

Fistler also says that there are students who work with a therapist outside of school hours and she does work with those therapists to better help the student.

The authors of the study in Pediatrics noted that even just one counseling session for a teen who is possibly depressed can help them get back on the right track.