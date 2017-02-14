The BBB advises online daters to be cautious

ROCHESTER, Minn. – We hear it all the time; be careful about how much information you share online. This time of year though, The Better Business Bureau tends to see a certain group specifically targeted: people looking for romance through dating websites or apps.

“You might be on a legitimate site but it’s actually a con man or a con woman who is on the other end,” explains Barb Grieman, the Senior Vice President of the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota.

Grieman says they’ve seen all ages fall victim to someone online using emotions to take advantage of another. One of the big “red flags” she says is when someone starts asking for money.

“We see this over and over again where someone will call us and say, “Hey I think I sent somebody money, I thought they loved me,” but they’ve been asking for money and that’s usually what happens.”

She adds that the BBB sees a spike in these kinds of reports in February. Their best advice to avoid getting into a bad situation is to be cautious, and stay grounded when seeking romance online. For more tips from the BBB, follow the link below.

We spoke to the Olmsted County Sheriff about these types of crimes, and while he recommends folks make a report should they fall victim, he adds that it can be difficult to investigate cyber crimes on a local level.

http://www.bbb.org/minnesota/news-events/news-releases/2017/february-means-romanceand-romance-scams/