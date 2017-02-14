Vandalism Closes Popular Campground

CERRO GORDO CO., Iowa- Part of the Shell Rock River Greenbelt and Preserve Part, a popular campground in Cerro Gordo County, is being closed off to the public due to vandalism.

According to those on the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board they discovered someone is off-roading on the grounds often used for horseback riding or picnicking.

This isn’t the first time a situation like this has occurred at this specific camp site. County conservationists say this fall they noticed someone was off-roading on the campground site itself forcing them to plant new grass and repair the damage. The campground is closed off for the season.

“With the warmer weather and roads they were making ruts down in the sod, so in order to keep it from getting worse and getting as bad as the other area we just shut the gate,” says County Conservation Education Manager Todd Von Ehwegen.

They are not sure yet when they will re-open this portion of the campground to the public. They urge anyone with information to contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.