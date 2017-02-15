A super breakfast for a super school

ROCHESTER, Minn. – As the clock ticks toward the big game next year, some area students were treated to quite the scene on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee officially kicked off their Super School Breakfast campaign with a stop at Willow Creek in Rochester. School and city leaders welcomed the students in a high-five line and then had a milk toast to celebrate the school’s breakfast program. We are told the program continues to grow and supports kids grabbing something to eat and consuming it during their first hour.

Along with a cool milk toast, the school is also getting $10,000 to support the breakfast program. The host committee says they will travel the state with these grants until the big game.