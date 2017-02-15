Alleged saxophone thieves arrested in Mason City

MIKE BUNGE By Published: Updated:
mason-city-police

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing and trying to sell a student’s musical instrument.

69-year-old Keith Eugene Riser and 28-year-old Donyale Marie Jones, both from Mason City, are charged with 2nd degree theft.  They were booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Tuesday and are being held on $5,000 bond each.

Authorities say Riser and Jones took a black case containing a saxophone from a school bus stop on 1st Street NW in Mason City on the morning of February 2.  They then allegedly tried to sell the instrument, valued at $1,500, at Rieman Music.

Keith Riser
Keith Riser
Donyale Jones
Donyale Jones

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s