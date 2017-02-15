Calling all gamers

FOREST CITY, Iowa- A group that is spreading all over the world is now finding a home in Forest City and they are looking for gamers.

The ‘Quest Club Gamers Association’ is a group that sets up events, gets involved in the community and does a lot of gaming; video games, card games, role playing games and much more.

Those in charge of the group say the group, which consists of mostly kids, go on a lot of trips and it is up to them to do the research and come up with the funds while giving them essential life skills.

“What it does is give them a place to do something, to do keep them off the streets, keep them involved,” says Zack Infranger, the Director of the group. “If the community backs up then it also gets them involved with the community.”

The group will be hosting a role playing tournament in Mason City on March 25th.