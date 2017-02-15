Cars and trucks banned from Freeborn County lakes

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says cars and pickups are no longer allowed on any lake or other frozen body of water in the county.

Sheriff Kurt Freitag says the unseasonably high temperatures that are expected to continue for several days have caused the ice to become dangerously thin. This ban does not extend to ATVs but he asks drivers to be careful and check ice thickness along their routes.

Sheriff Freitag is also strongly urging owners of icehouses to pull them off the lakes as soon as possible.