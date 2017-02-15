City of Rochester looks to clarify the roles of Mayor and City Administrator

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Before long-time City Administrator Stevan Kvenvold retires later this year, there is a push to clarify the job description. The Charter Commission began looking into inconsistencies between the city ordinances and city charter when it comes to the roles and responsibilities of the City Administrator and Mayor.

Because of this, the commission asked Mayor Ardell Brede and Kvenvold to provide input and recommendations based on how their positions currently operate.

The charter language states that the Mayor has “general supervision and control of all the officers and departments of city government.” However, according to Mayor Brede that is not an accurate description and that he has not exercised that authority in his term. That role has been performed by the City Administrator for “several decades.” So as part of Brede and Kvenvold’s recommendations, they propose changing the charter language to reflect how things have been operating.

On Wednesday, the Charter Commission discussed the recommendations. Some members were in favor, stating that since the city has been operating successfully that way, the charter should change to reflect that. However others expressed concern about giving that responsibility to the next City Administrator and taking it away from the Mayor. Members of the public got a chance to give their input and those who did speak were opposed to recommendations.

“If we pass more responsibility onto the administrator who is not an elected role, I think that we lose a lot of accountability that we voters have in electing somebody that can represent our interests,” said Rochester resident Jessica Schmitt.

Another resident, Dave Beal echoed Schmitt’s comments adding, “I think some of us are kind of surprised that these changes are being offered,” he said. “I’m a bit disappointed that we apparently have a series of Mayors who haven’t been exercising their authority and I think that’s disturbing and I think it would be unfortunate if we somehow codify that now in the charter.”

However, one commission member argued that the change would give the city council more power since they have authority over the position of City Administrator.

In the end, the commission voted to take the recommendations from Brede and Kvenvold and send them as is to the city council for adoption. Commission Member Stephanie Poulke tells us they also voted to, “rescind items that were in the ordinances which actually were redundant in terms of job description.”

All seven votes from the council are needed to adopt the charter changes. If approved, a public hearing will be scheduled.

However, it might not come that easy. During the meeting there was discussion about at least one city council member who apparently already stated he would not support the recommendations. In that case, it could go to referendum.

Poulke says that it’s the work of the commission to make sure the charter and how the city actually operates are consistent, which she says will be important before hiring a new City Administrator.

”That will be a very good point when we look to attract a new City Administrator so that person can see that there isn’t confusion for him or her.”

The city council has already approved hiring a search firm to find a new City Administrator. The hope is to have someone hired in 5-7 months.

To see the Mayor and City Administrator’s full recommendations to the Charter Commission follow the link below:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BxMKqsc4J7x0TGV2X04xSHdEOVN6OG5wYTN3X2JpY3ZHRjhJ/view