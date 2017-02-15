“Dangerous Intersection” Seeing Change

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa – It was nearly one year ago that a woman was killed while driving in Franklin County.

Penny Rust was killed on February 16th when her car was hit by a semi that had failed to stop at the stop sign. The man that hit her was recently charged with vehicular manslaughter, but those charges were dismissed shortly after due to lack of evidence according to prosecutors.

The intersection where it happened, Highway 65 and County Road 25, has several concerned. Those in Franklin County would tell you the intersection is dangerous, but the Iowa Department of Transportation numbers may say otherwise.

Rust from Sheffield’s accident is the only fatal that’s happened at the intersection in the past five years according to the Iowa DOT. Eight crashes have happened there, from 2012 to 2017 according to their numbers. Franklin County deputies would tell you it’s a frustrating intersection, people not stopping or not seeing these stop signs. So the Iowa DOT recently installed these flashing beacons to alert drivers that there’s a stop sign, but Sheriff Linn Larson says it’s not working.

“Unfortunately there have been numerous calls coming in, people still shooting across that intersection. It has the rumble strips, it has the stop ahead, has the red flashing lights now, a stop sign is in place, nothing is wrong with the intersection, people are just not following the law,” Larson said.

The Iowa DOT installed the lights and paid for them. According to the Iowa DOT website the overhead flashing beacon program has exhausted current funding. Funding is being sought, but those applying currently won’t get them.