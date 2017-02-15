DMC getting a helping hand from Boston

ROCHESTER, Minn. – As the Destination Medical Center, and the sub-districts, really come into focus it seems they are getting some help from the east coast.

Sue Windham-Bannister, one of the officials with the Life Science Initiative in Massachusetts, talked to DMC leaders on Wednesday morning about their initiative and how similar it is to DMC. Both are looking to add and support businesses with a focus on sciences and both are looking to add thousands of jobs. Windham-Bannister says one of the most important pieces for DMC and their Discovery Square area is to help startup businesses. She adds the plans she’s seen so far for DMC are great.