Fisher Spotted for First Time in Over 100 Years

MASON CITY, Iowa – A fisher has been spotted in Iowa for the first time since the 1800’s.

The animal was seen on a trail cam in Allamakee County that was recorded back in November.

The mammal is a carnivore and member of the weasel family and lives in forested areas.

Local conservationists says thanks to technology, researchers can track rare animals such as these.

“They keep records of what shows up and it needs to be something with the camera or with a picture track so they can verify that the animals have actually been seen or spotted,” says Todd VonEhwegen, Conservation Education Manager.

Todd says fishers are more common in Southern Minnesota.