Floyd County residents weigh in on county supervisors petition

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa- The Floyd County Board of Supervisors approved sending a petition to the Governor and Legislative Branch in an effort to make changes to the Master Matrix process.

The Master Matrix is a process 88 counties in Iowa utilize to grade large animal facilities. Floyd County Officials say the process isn’t working and leaves many issues in regards to water quality, but there are mixed emotions on how Floyd County residents feel about the petition.

“We want to save our drinking water,” says Gail Schwartzkopf. “You don’t want to be drinking tainted water. The master matrix also is on a grading scale where producers have to receive 440 of a possible 880, but they only shoot to hit half. That’s like answering only half of a test and passing. I want to see them get point reduction for not answering questions.”

Schwartzkopf and her family are surrounded by CAFOs and say the changes need to happen, but for those who deal with the process on a daily basis,they believe extra legislation is not needed.

“What the master matrix doesn’t cover the Iowa Department of Natural Resources does,” says Mason Kolbert, a Floyd County Farmer. “Why would you want more legislation over the DNR? it just doesn’t make much sense.”

Kolbert says he hopes one day to have a facility of his own, but many new farmers are struggling. He believes these changes would make the process even more difficult for folks to get into the agricultural business.

“We can’t afford to buy land; land is extremely expensive right now,” he says. “To expand our operations or to get into an operation we can buy 5 acres in put up a hog building, or by 5 acres and build a cattle building and get expenditures for the manure.”

While Kolbert says there is no reason to change the process that has been working in Iowa for the last 17 years, he says they should look at the manure plans on facilities, which is submitted separately and often times conducted by an outside company.

Even though Schwartzkopf is in support of the supervisors approval of the petition, she still feels like more needs to be done.

“I would like to see there be a ban on facilities until they get the master matrix looked at.