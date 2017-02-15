Garner business purchasing the assets of two local companies

GARNER, Iowa – Stellar Industries says it is buying the assets of two other local businesses.

The company has announced a Letter of Intent with American Crane and Tire Trucks International. John Collins is president and owner of both companies.

“We have had an ongoing relationship with John over the years and we are pleased that he has chosen us to acquire his businesses,” says Stellar Industries President Dave Zrostlik. “John has been very instrumental to the tire service industry, and we look forward to building upon his legacy as he begins his transition into retirement.”

Stellar says closing and integration of the new assets should take place within 90 days.