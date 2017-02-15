Honoring a hero many years after his death

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A fallen protector will be honored this Thursday in Dodge County.

In the early morning hours of April 30, 1977, Hayfield Police Chief Doug Claassen chased after a vehicle that ran a stop sign and followed it until it went into a ditch by the County Road 9 intersection. As he struggled to subdue the driver, who appeared to be high on drugs, Chief Claassen suffered a spinal cord injury that forced him into a wheelchair.

Doug Claassen died of a heart attack in March 1999 due to the circulatory and respiratory problems caused by his spinal cord injury. The State of Minnesota and the federal government ruled his death to be in the line of duty, but current Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose says Claassen was never recognized locally for his service and sacrifice.

Sheriff Rose says he learned in the summer of 2016 that Chief Claassen had been overlooked and worked with Claassen’s wife, Kathy, and daughter, Jean, to have his name included on the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association list and added to the national Officer Down Memorial page as Hayfield’s second line of duty death.

Now an event to honor Chief Claassen will be held Thursday from 2:30 to 4:30 pm at the Dodge County Government Services Building in Mantorville. Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner Mona Dohman and representatives from the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association and the Kasson American Legion are expected to attend.