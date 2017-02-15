iJAG Class For Students

MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s a busy time for junior and seniors at Mason City High School.

Students including senior Qu’Dale Stamps are taking the Iowa Jobs for Americas Graduates Class – also known as iJAG.

It gives them hands on experience to connect with local professionals in their field of interest.

“We have biologists, cosmologists, we now we have a photographer so we have a whole realm of different people,” says Jeremy White, Ijag Specialist.

Stamps says he wasn’t sure what he was interested in, but says he found out through the class.

“When I started it he asked me what I was interested in, I told him I was interested in biology so he took that further for me and he found me someone to do a job shadow with and I have interviewed with him and I figured out that isn’t exactly something that I want to go into,” says Stamps.

Communication and social skills will also be gained as well says White.

“Students are learning about what are some things to put on an application, what are some interview questions and how do I answer those interview questions,” says White.

“I’ve learned a ton of things about teamwork and what it is to be a team player,” says Stamps.

White says his goal is to provide students with the resources in the community to give them a bright future.