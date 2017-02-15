Local sports scores/highlights from Wednesday, February 15th

HS Girls Basketball

Clear Lake 35, Osage 32

Crestwood 68, New Hampton 36

Forest City 51, Algona 37

Mason City 78, Charles City 25

IA HS State Wrestling Duals

1A Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Lisbon
2nd Place – Don Bosco
3rd Place – Lake Mills
4th Place – Missouri Valley
5th Place – Sibley-Ocheyedan
6th Place – Logan-Magnolia
7th Place – Wapsie Valley
8th Place – Interstate 35
1st Place Match
Lisbon defeated Don Bosco 45-26.
3rd Place Match
Lake Mills defeated Missouri Valley 39-37.
5th Place Match
Sibley-Ocheyedan defeated Logan-Magnolia 37-35.
7th Place Match
Wapsie Valley defeated Interstate 35 50-17.

 

