Local student campaigning for national DECA office

AUSTIN, Minn. – DECA is an organization that prepares students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. Now, a local DECA member wants to take his involvement to the next level.

Zeke Peters is a senior at Austin High School. He’s currently State Vice President of Business and Industry for Minnesota DECA. Peters plans to run for national office with the organization.

“After being elected as a state officer and going to these conventions more and more and kind of taking a leadership role rather than a competitive role, I really decided I want to keep this going, I want to do this,” Peters said.

To find out how you can help Peters in his campaign for national DECA office, shoot him an email at zeke.peters@mndeca.org.