Major soccer announcements

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A soccer team set to take the pitch this May is making some big announcements.

Med City FC, which will compete in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), says Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine will sponsor them in the first season. Not only will the health professionals help during the matches for players but also off the pitch. “The clinical services, performance training, nutrition and sport psychology that the team will receive from experts at Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine is a huge asset to our growth as a group and the development of our individual players.” General Manager Frank Spaeth says.

Another big announcement, the team signed their first player, Midhat Mujic. Mujic played soccer at Mayo High School in Rochester.

The team will begin their home schedule in May.