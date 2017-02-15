Man charged with damaging a home in St. Ansgar

James Curtis
James Curtis

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa – A Stacyville man is accused of trashing a rental unit in St. Ansgar.

35-year-old James Dean Curtis is charged with 2nd degree criminal mischief, a class “D” felony.

According to the criminal complaint, he allegedly caused about $2,000 in damage to 204 North School Street.  A police officer who checked the home says he found garbage left on the floor and all over the rooms, as well as two air conditioners that had been taken apart and a washer and dryer that had their wiring stripped.  The landlord also says the yard had been torn up by a car and mud sprayed all over the porch.

The complaint was filed on February 8 and Curtis was arrested on February 13.

