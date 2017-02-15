MN HS GB Rankings (2/15)

The Minnesota girls’ high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (23-0)

2. Elk River (23-0)

3. Lakeville North (21-2)

4. St. Michael-Albertville (17-4)

5. Eastview (18-5)

6. Apple Valley (19-4)

7. Wayzata (18-5)

8. Park Center (17-5)

9. Champlin Park (18-5)

10.East Ridge (18-5)

Class 3A

1. Hutchinson (17-5)

2. Alexandria (20-3)

3. Orono (18-4)

4. Holy Angels (20-3)

5. Grand Rapids (20-3)

6. Northfield (18-5)

7. Winona (18-4)

8. Mahtomedi (19-3)

9. Kasson-Mantorville (19-5)

10.Hermantown (20-3)

Class 2A

1. Roseau (21-0)

2. Sauk Centre (21-1)

3. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (22-2)

4. Norwood-Young America (23-1)

5. Watertown-Mayer (21-3)

6. New London-Spicer (19-3)

7. Eden Valley-Watkins (19-3)

8. Minnehaha Academy (17-4)

9. Hayfield (20-4)

10.Rush City (19-0)

Class 1A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (22-1)

2. Goodhue (20-4)

3. Wheaton-Herman-Norcross (24-0)

4. Cromwell-Wright (19-3)

5. Mankato Loyola (21-2)

6. Ada-Borup (20-1)

7. Maranatha Christian (16-6)

8. Red Lake (18-2)

9. Bigfork (24-0)

10.Southwest MN Christian (18-3)

