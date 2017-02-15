MN HS GB Rankings (2/15)

The Minnesota girls’ high school basketball rankings, as provided by Minnesota Basketball News, a statewide basketball publication.
Class 4A
1. Hopkins (23-0)
2. Elk River (23-0)
3. Lakeville North (21-2)
4. St. Michael-Albertville (17-4)
5. Eastview (18-5)
6. Apple Valley (19-4)
7. Wayzata (18-5)
8. Park Center (17-5)
9. Champlin Park (18-5)
10.East Ridge (18-5)
Class 3A
1. Hutchinson (17-5)
2. Alexandria (20-3)
3. Orono (18-4)
4. Holy Angels (20-3)
5. Grand Rapids (20-3)
6. Northfield (18-5)
7. Winona (18-4)
8. Mahtomedi (19-3)
9. Kasson-Mantorville (19-5)
10.Hermantown (20-3)
Class 2A
1. Roseau (21-0)
2. Sauk Centre (21-1)
3. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (22-2)
4. Norwood-Young America (23-1)
5. Watertown-Mayer (21-3)
6. New London-Spicer (19-3)
7. Eden Valley-Watkins (19-3)
8. Minnehaha Academy (17-4)
9. Hayfield (20-4)
10.Rush City (19-0)
Class 1A
1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (22-1)
2. Goodhue (20-4)
3. Wheaton-Herman-Norcross (24-0)
4. Cromwell-Wright (19-3)
5. Mankato Loyola (21-2)
6. Ada-Borup (20-1)
7. Maranatha Christian (16-6)
8. Red Lake (18-2)
9. Bigfork (24-0)
10.Southwest MN Christian (18-3)
