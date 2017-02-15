Osage woman arrested for allegedly stealing from her mother

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing from her mother.

58-year-old Marilyn Jo Spartz of Osage is accused of dependent adult abuse, forgery, 2nd degree theft and ongoing criminal conduct. She’s accused of using money from her mother’s account to gamble at Diamond Jo Casino in Worth County, as well as buy a bus ticket for her boyfriend to travel to Iowa.

The Osage Police Department says the total amount allegedly misappropriated is $2,315.50.

This alleged crime was uncovered after Spartz’ mother was admitted to Osage Rehab but her insurance company refused to pay her bill after the mother’s health care plan was cancelled due to no money in her checking account.

Osage Rehab contacted the Iowa Department of Human Services, which obtained bank records that allegedly show multiple withdrawals at the Diamond Jo Casino.

Osage police say Spartz confessed to gambling with her mother’s money from at least July 2016 to December 2016.