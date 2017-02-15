Paint the Rink Pink racks up $20,000+ for the Hormel Institute

AUSTIN, Minn. – Another $24,215 was raised for the Hormel Institute at the annual Paint the Rink Pink on February 10.

The Austin Bruins says that brings their fundraising total to $217,409 in the seven seasons of the event.

The team sold t-shirts and raffle tickets and a live auction after the game sold the Bruins’ pink jerseys and autographed alumni items, including signed sticks from the men’s hockey teams at the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State and signed jerseys from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and the University of Massachusetts-Lowell.