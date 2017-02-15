Probation for woman accused of shooting at people in Howard County

Related Coverage Wanted woman nabbed in Cerro Gordo County

CRESCO, Iowa – A woman accused of shooting at people in rural Howard County is getting probation.

44-year-old Toni Jean Funte of Nashua was found guilty of assault – use or display of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine. Charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm were dismissed.

Howard County authorities say that Funte fired at people in a vehicle on November 5, 2015 after the people had collected some property at 20536 Cedar Avenue. The criminal complaint says the vehicle was struck three times and the passenger side window was shattered.

When she was booked into the Howard County Jail, a deputy found a baggie of meth in Funte’s purse.

She has been sentenced two years of probation on the assault charge and five years of probation for the methamphetamine.

Funte is still scheduled to stand trial on March 23 in Floyd County. She is accused of 2nd degree theft for allegedly buying a stolen lawnmower.