Research finds children with autism benefit from improv classes

MASON CITY, Iowa – For those who enjoy theater, whether it’s seeing a show or being on-stage, theater could mean more than just a great performance.

Researchers are finding that it serves another purpose.

The psychology lab at the University of Indiana are taking a closer look at what theater classes can do to help children on any end of the autism spectrum.

Improvisation classes, when the actors create scenes spontaneously, is one method that is being looked at because kids can act out real life situations that they face.

Executive director for Stebens Children’s Theatre in Mason City, Tom Ballmer says, “Even if the social aspects of theater are not big for them the acceptance they find in the theater is big for them, but folks will go with them.”

A separate recent study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information showed participants in a drama course or class who had a form of autism were better able to recognize faces, understand different perspectives and control their anxiety more so than their counterparts with similar forms of autism.

To see what theater classes are available for children at Stebens, follow this link: http://www.stebensct.com/#.