Kasson-Mantorville’s Kristin Scott is breaking record after record this senior season. Already the KoMets all-time scoring leader and leader in rebounds, her name will be in the record book for years to come. But before she turns the page in her basketball career to Iowa State, the 6-2 K-M star has one thing on her mind, getting her KoMet team back to state after tournament appearances both her freshman and sophomore seasons. Click on the video tab for the full story.

