What Iowa consumers complained about in 2016

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller
DES MOINES, Iowa – Consumers in the state complained more in 2016 about used auto sales than anything else.

The Iowa Consumer Protection Division has put out its list of top 10 complaints and used autos were #1 for the second year in a row.

“Our office receives a steady stream of complaints about used vehicle sales, the majority of which are related to credit issues,” says Attorney General Tom Miller.  “Buyers who take a little time to learn more about their rights before they sign a contract and take time to research the vehicle they want to buy are often a step ahead of the most common problems.”

2016 Top Ten Consumer Protection Division Complaints

Category                                                           Complaints

  1. Used vehicle sales practices                  207
  2. Home improvements                             172
  3. Home mortgage                                    149
  4. Internet service providers and bundles    135
  5. Cell phones                                          104
  6. Magazine and newspaper subscriptions   93
  7. Debt collection                                       92
  8. Auto repair                                             69
  9. New vehicle sales and leases                  64
  10. Satellite TV service                                 63

Total written consumer complaints:                       2,836

