What Iowa consumers complained about in 2016

DES MOINES, Iowa – Consumers in the state complained more in 2016 about used auto sales than anything else.

The Iowa Consumer Protection Division has put out its list of top 10 complaints and used autos were #1 for the second year in a row.

“Our office receives a steady stream of complaints about used vehicle sales, the majority of which are related to credit issues,” says Attorney General Tom Miller. “Buyers who take a little time to learn more about their rights before they sign a contract and take time to research the vehicle they want to buy are often a step ahead of the most common problems.”

2016 Top Ten Consumer Protection Division Complaints

Category Complaints

Used vehicle sales practices 207 Home improvements 172 Home mortgage 149 Internet service providers and bundles 135 Cell phones 104 Magazine and newspaper subscriptions 93 Debt collection 92 Auto repair 69 New vehicle sales and leases 64 Satellite TV service 63

Total written consumer complaints: 2,836