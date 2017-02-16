Art4Trails 2017 winning proposals announced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The warmer weather this week likely has many excited to get back out on bike and walking trails. This summer, folks using trails near downtown Rochester will have more than just scenery to look at.

For the second year large art installations will be put up at five different locations on the trails. It’s an initiative called Art4Trails that was developed in 2016 by the Rochester Arts & Cultural Collaborative. For 2017, they asked the Rochester Art Center to take the lead.

Since October RAC has been accepting proposals from local artists. They received 13 and had to choose five that will be installed along the trail.

”This year we looked at different criteria; diversity and play, and kind of just engaging the public rather than just being something pretty along a trail, we wanted something that’s going to engage people,” explains Chad Allen with RAC.

On Thursday evening the five winning proposals were announced. Each artist will receive $2,5000 for their art installation.

“The Southeast Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) gave us a grant for $10,000 so we were able to increase the funding,” Allen adds.

The installation is set to begin in early May and the official launch of Art4Trails 2017 will be at the RAC Family Festival in Mayo Park on June 3rd.

Here is a list of the winners:

Richard Brubaker – “Tractor Cat”

Amarama – “Fantastical Fruits”

Sebastian Richer – “Perfect Canoe”

Craig Snyder – “Drinking Sunshine”

Katya Roberts – “Unbroken”

The expansion of partnerships now includes Rochester Art Center, Rochester Park & Recreation, Olmsted County Public Health, RNeighbors, Rochester Neighborhood Resource Center, We Bike Rochester, Minnesota Children’s Museum Rochester, Nice Ride Rochester and Downtown Rochester, Minnesota.